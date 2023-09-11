Iwalk Mag-X Series: The Best Magsafe Charging Solutions For New Iphone 15 Device

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

iWALK recently announced and introduced their updated wireless MagSafe charging solutions including five different MagSafe power bank for iPhone 15 Series.

The world is swiftly embracing wireless technology. In just a few decades, phones, internet, and now charging have all gone wireless. While wireless charging is still relatively new, it is expected to undergo significant advancements in the coming years.

MagSafe is a wireless technology developed by Apple that is compatible with all iPhone models from the iPhone 12 onward, including the upcoming iPhone 15 series. One of the standout features of MagSafe technology is that makes charging incredibly convenient, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables. Simply align the power bank with your device, and they will automatically magnetically attach, initiating the charging process.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max, will provide users with a 15W charging speed, as they are expected to support both the MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging standards.

iWALK MAG-X Series : Slimmer, Faster, Another Level of MagSafe Charging



The iWALK power bank is brimming with creativity, featuring unique features not found in other power banks, such as slimmer body, Stronger Magnetism, a built-in ring holder, and more.

Compact and Powerful with a faster charging speed up to 15w, the iWALK MAG-X series aims to provide customers with a more creative, efficient, and enjoyable wireless MagSafe charging experience.

Product Specifications