Public Service Company Of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

N.M., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM ), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable October 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 29, 2023.
Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM ) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexand Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at .
