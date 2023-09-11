Coalition Of Over 50 Organizations Asks Governor Newsom To Declare California A Wellbeing Economy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In light of the crises facing California, organizations have asked Gov. Newsom to change the way that decisions are made and join other governments
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In light of the multiple crises facing California, a coalition of 50 organizations has asked Governor Newsom to show bold leadership and change the way that economic decisions are made in California.
Several governments around the world have declared that their countries have committed to becoming Wellbeing Economies .
Our society's effect on nature and climate, the threats to global democracy, the decline in American life expectancy, and the epidemic of loneliness are all interconnected. Addressing all of these issues at once requires leadership with a holistic vision for a better society.
A declaration would need to lead to direct changes in legislation, budgets and administration, so it doesn't sit as a Public Relations stunt.
The group has requested a meeting with Governor Newsom to offer insight into this process and potential next steps.
The full letter can be viewed at and is attached at the end of this release.
Wellbeing Economy Alliance California (WEAll CA) is a joint initiative between The Institute for Ecological Civilization and Wellbeing Economy Alliance. WEAll CA works on a statewide level to foster collaboration between community based groups, new economy specialists and elected officials to accelerate fair economies that not only reduce inequality but lead to a sustained and thriving life.
Contact Information - David M Green
August 23, 2023
Governor Gavin Newsom
1021 O Street, Suite 9000
Sacramento, CA 95814
Dear Governor Newsom:
Thank you for all that you have done for Californians since taking office in 2018. Your leadership on climate, economic equity, justice, and mental health has raised the standards for the rest of the country. We salute all of these acts.
We, the undersigned, believe you can bring all of these elements together by declaring that California's Government is committed to becoming a Wellbeing economy.
As you may be aware, several Presidents around the world have made the news by declaring that their countries have committed to becoming Wellbeing Economies. The trend towards Wellbeing Economies is accelerating. Our society's effect on nature and climate, the threats to global democracy, the decline in American life expectancy, and the epidemic of loneliness are all interconnected.
What would a Declaration for a Wellbeing Economy look like? What would it accomplish?
Each country that has issued this Declaration has created their own wording and imagery, yet the themes are consistent:
Decision-making is for the collective, common good; not to drive wealth for individuals
Increasing engagement of people in their communities and democracy
Protecting and cherishing the natural world
Recognizing that health, mental health and community are essential to wellbeing
Making wise decisions for the next 7 Generations
Embodying Wellbeing in budget, programs and messaging
Designing our education programs to create whole, flourishing people
Declaring that California has committed to a Wellbeing Economy would be a fantastic act of leadership. You would be issuing a challenge to other Governors to do likewise.
Of course, a declaration with“no teeth” would just be PR. Your declaration would need to lead to direct changes in legislation, budgets and administration.
We hope that you will meet withto get a better understanding of what can be accomplished by this declaration. Our main contact for this effort is our Hub Co-Lead, David M Green. David can be reached at 310-291-7001 or
With respect,
Wellbeing Economy Alliance, California Hub
A joint initiative between Wellbeing Economy Alliance and Institute for Ecological Civilization
2358 University Avenue #2189
San Diego CA 92104
And the following 49 Organizations
5 Gyres Institute
Applied Alchemy
Blue Dot Project
California Doughnut Economics Coalition (CalDEC)
Capital Institute
Chill Center, Inc.
Compassionate Arts in Action
Center for Process Studies
CHERP, Inc.
Claremont School of Theology
Climate Reality Project - Los Angeles Chapter
CleanEarth4Kids
Civic Wellbeing Partners
Cobb Institute
Common Action
Compassionate California
Compassionate Pomona
Democracy Collaborative
Degrowth California
Democracy Policy Network
Finance for GAIA
Friends of the Public Bank East Bay
Green Business Basecamp
Healthcare Anchor Network
Human Values Center
Impact Grove
Inquiring System, Inc.
Jubilee Economics Ministries
Latino and Latina Roundtable
Leap Lab
LIFT Economy
Living Earth Movemement
Nerds Rule Inc.
North County Climate Change Alliance
Ohuna Center /T E A C H program
Pomona Valley Wellbeing Project
Post Growth Institute
Regenerate California Innovation
Sol Learning Institute
Solidarity Research Center
Southern California Service Corps
The Enlightened Worldview Project
The Foundation for Economic Democracy
The Wellbeing Lab
United Nations Association, Orange County
US Solidarity Economy Alliance
US Values Alliance
Well-Being and Equity (WE) in the World
Youthful Savings
Elected Officials
John Nolte, Pomona City Council, District 1
Sara Lamnin, Director, Hayward Area Recreation and Park District
Academics and Researchers
Laura Buckwald, George Mason University, Wellbeing and Resilience
Don Norman, UC San Diego, Distinguished Professor of Humanity Centered Design
David Green
Wellbeing Economy Alliance California
