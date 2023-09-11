Enwave Announces Refreshment Of Executive Stock Option Position

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has granted Mr. Brent Charleton, CEO and President, an aggregate of 800,000 incentive stock options to replace the 800,000 stock options that expired on September 9th, 2023 (the“Options”). The grant of Options is subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the“Plan”), exercisable at a price of $0.36. The Options are exercisable for a term of five years and will vest in one-third increments over eighteen months in accordance with the provisions set out in the Plan, or as otherwise required by the TSX Venture Index (“TSXV”). The grant of the Options is subject to approval by the TSXV.
About EnWave
EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REVTM) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.
With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-six countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.
EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.
Learn more at EnWave.net.
