Safe Supply And Origin Therapeutics Receive Conditional Approval For Listing On The Cse

Final approval and trading of the Company shares are subject to fulfilling customary CSE requirements. Safe Supply and Origin anticipate that trading will commence within the month of September 2023 for which shareholders and stakeholders will receive due notice.

Additionally, Origin recently announced that it received shareholder approval for the proposed transaction with Safe Supply and will move forward with the planned share consolidation.

Upon trading, the Company will have fulfilled its transactional requirements detailed in the definitive agreement pertaining to the release of funds escrowed (See Press Release dated August 1, 2023) totalling $2,386,000 through subscriptio receipts.

At the time of trading, the resulting issuer will change its name to "Safe Supply StreamingLtd” under a trading symbol to“SPLY” and will begin to fund investments in the burgeoning safe supply ecosystem.

About Safe Supply

Safe Supply is the world's first company investing in the legal and regulated supply of drugs that traditionally have been accessible only through the illicit drug market. Led by the pioneers behind the cannabis and psychedelics industries, Safe Supply is actively deploying capital in the third wave of drug reform, specifically on ending the fentanyl crisis and emerging opportunities for the coca plant. The company's fois investing and incubating companies across the ecosystem to address the physical, financial and emotional damage from drug abuse with promising products, solutions and technologies across the entire safe supply value chain.

Learn more at and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin is an investment issuer that has historically focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. On December 8, 2022, Origin announced that its board of directors had initiated a review process to consider, review and evaluate strategic alternatives for Origin.

For Further Information:

Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.





Michael Galego

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.





(604) 416-4099

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to Safe Supply and Origin are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including but not limited to the express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the intention of Origin and Safe Supply to complete the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“should”,“could”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe”,“will” or“continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerrisks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Origin's and Safe Supply's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to adverse market conditions and risks inherent in Origin's and Safe Supply's respective businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Origin and Safe Supply do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular and/or listing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Origin should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ 1933 Act ”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States.