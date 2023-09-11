Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Monday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS -- Death toll from the floods that swept several cities in eastern Libya surged to more than 2,000, while thousands are still missing, said Acting Libyan Prime Minister Osama Hammad.
ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, discuss bilateral relations and regional issues over the phone.
NEW DELHI -- India and Saudi Arabia agree to deepen cooperation after holding talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern. (end) hb
