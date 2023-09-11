Oz Arab Media And Reknighted: A Partnership Ushering In Positive Change

Oz Arab Media Logo

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a strategic move designed to empower and uplift the community, Oz Arab Media is thrilled to announce its partnership with Reknighted , a pioneering organization dedicated to nurturing the psychological and emotional well-being of young boys in schools.

“We believe that our collaboration with Reknighted will further amplify our impact in the community. Their unique approach to youth development aligns perfectly with our mission to empower and uplift our audience,” stated Remy Wehbe, director of Oz Arab Media.

About Oz Arab Media:

Oz Arab Media, a premier source of news, articles, and opinions for the Arab communities in Australia, stands as a testament to fostering understanding, unity, and empowerment. Through curated news articles from diverse local and international sources, Oz Arab Media presents a comprehensive perspective on the issues influencing the Arab diaspora in Australia and their native lands.

Supplementing its robust digital presence, Oz Arab Media proudly operates Oz Arab Radio . This dynamic digital station offers a plethora of programs, music, interviews, and discussions, letting listeners stay rooted and enlightened about their cultural heritage. Exclusive interviews with influencers from varisectors on this platform facilitate deep and enlightening dialogues that promote understanding and unity.

About Reknighted:

Reknighted has carved a niche for itself with its innovative Whole-Day Workshops held directly in school classrooms. These sessions aim to guide boys on their psychological journey towards becoming constructive and connected members of society. With their mantra,“Connecting With Honour”, Reknighted exemplifies its mission to spark transformative conversations, leading boys on a safe and contained Hero's Journey into Manhood.

Branching beyond traditional classroom boundaries, Reknighted also offers an inspiring podcast series. By harnessing the power of digital media, this podcast series provides listeners with deep insights from positive influencers across varifields. Every episode resonates with the audience, offering wisdom, experiences, and stories that inspire positive change, further underscoring Reknighted's commitment to a holistic approach to male development.

David Eid, founder of Reknighted, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:“We deeply believe in the power of social media to extend our reach and magnify our positive impact. Oz Arab Media, with its impeccable track record and relentless work ethic, is the ideal partner to helprealize this vision. By combining our strengths, we're confident our collective impact will be unmatched.”

A Future of Unity and Growth:

With the synergy of Oz Arab Media's expansive reach and Reknighted's transformative workshops, the horizon looks promising. This partnership is set to drive community growth, youth development, and a unified approach to addressing societal challenges.

