Arizona Tech Investors Gears Up Its 14Th Season With A Strong Lineup Of Investment Opportunities

Arizona Tech Investors (ATI) is proud to announce the commencement of its 14th operating year this September. With a legacy of fostering innovation and facilitating growth in the tech industry, ATI is poised to embark on another year of strategic investments and partnerships.
Founded in 2009, ATI has played a pivotal role in shaping Arizona's tech ecosystem by connecting visionary entrepreneurs with seasoned investors. Over the past 14 years, the organization has consistently demonstrated its commitment to driving economic growth and technological advancement within the region.
This milestone year is particularly exciting as it will be Bob DeLean's first full year as Chairman and Executive Director. ATI is preparing to present its members with a diverse portfolio of investment opportunities. With an extensive and rigorcuration process, ATI will screen over 100 companies this year and invite the most promising, investment-ready 15-20 companies to present to the membership. These companies span a wide range of sectors, including software, healthcare technology, renewable energy, and more, offering ATI members a comprehensive selection of avenues for investment.
In reflection of its dedication to fostering innovation and nurturing startups, ATI takes pride in its accomplishments from the previyear. In 2022, ATI made a remarkable impact by investing in 12 high-potential companies, contributing to a total investment sum of over $1.1 million. This not only underscores ATI's commitment to supporting early-stage companies but also highlights the organization's proficiency in identifying ventures with the potential to disrupt industries and create lasting value.
"As we launch our 14th season, we are excited to continue our mission of fostering innovation, growth, and collaboration within Arizona's tech landscape," said Bob DeLean, Chairman and Executive Director of Arizona Tech Investors. "The past year has demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of startups, and we are thrilled to provide our members with a curated selection of investment opportunities that have the potential to shape the future."
As Arizona Tech Investors embarks on this landmark year, it remains steadfast in its commitment to driving technological advancement and economic prosperity. The organization looks forward to facilitating meaningful connections between visionary entrepreneurs and strategic investors, ultimately contributing to the continued growth of the vibrant tech ecosystem in Arizona and beyond.
About Arizona Tech Investors
Arizona Tech Investors (ATI) is a prominent investment group based in Phoenix, AZ, dedicated to supporting and catalyzing innovation within the technology sector. Founded in 2009, ATI connects visionary entrepreneurs with experienced investors, fostering growth and driving economic development within Arizona's tech ecosystem. With a track record of successful investments, ATI remains at the forefront of empowering startups and contributing to the advancement of technology and entrepreneurship.
