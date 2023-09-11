Global Wood-Based Panels Market Surges To $165.2 Billion In 2022, Driven By Construction And Furniture Sectors

The global wood-based panels market has witnessed significant growth, reaching US$ 165.2 billion in 2022, with further expansion projected. By 2028, the market is expected to soar to US$ 236.8 billion, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Wood-based panels, including particleboard, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), high-density fiberboard (HDF), plywood, softboard, hardboard, and oriented strand board (OSB), are made from variwood materials such as chips, strips, veneers, strands, or fibers.

These panels offer cost-efficiency and durability, making them indispensable in the construction, packaging, and shipping industries globally. Their moisture and temperature resistance, along with enhanced shape stability compared to solid wood furniture, have fueled their demand.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

Several key trends and growth drivers are shaping the wood-based panels market:

Market Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global wood-based panels market, including segmentation by product type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Product Types:



Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)/High Density Fiberboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Particleboard

Softboard and Hardboard

Plywood Others

Distribution Channels:



Direct Sales

Online Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Applications:



Furniture

Construction

Packaging Others

Regional Insights:

The report provides regional insights for key markets, including:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the wood-based panels industry has been analyzed, featuring profiles of key players. Leading companies in the market include Binderholz GmbH, Dongwha Enterprise, EGGER Group, Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad, Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries Inc.), Green River Holding Co. Ltd., Kastamonu Entegre, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, SoArauco, Starbank Panel Products Ltd., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company.

Key Questions Addressed:

