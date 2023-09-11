Singapore Edtech Startup Expands Into Latin America Supporting Student Wellness With Social Network Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
colegio los nogales campus
Dive Analytics partners with a leading private K-12 school in Colombia on student wellness and holistic development to support student outcomes.
SINGAPORE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dive Analytics, a Singapore-based education-technology (edtech) startup, today announced its expansion in Latin America after its successful partnership with Colegio Los Nogales. In line with its mission of prioritising students' wellness and holistic development, the Colombian private school engaged Dive Analytics for a solution that provides educators with insights and tools to support each student's unique holistic developmental journey - Nurture .
With the World Health Organisation finding that one in seven adolescents is suffering from mental health conditions , the need for schools to place a greater emphasis on students' holistic development, outside of academics, to ensure that student's mental health and well-being needs are addressed effectively was highlighted. This is where Dive Analytics' Nurture platform provides a game-changing solution that recognises the importance of addressing mental health conditions faced by students.
Founded in 2017, Dive Analytics provides a suite of educational solutions that streamlines school processes while empowering educators to provide the best education experience for their students. With four leading solutions offered, 1) Roster, 2) Enroll, 3) Beacon, and 4) Nurture, Dive Analytics currently has more than 17,000 users and has helped teachers have over 500 hours (per teacher) annually by automating menial tasks and providing them with data-driven insights to make informed decisions.
“Our successful collaboration with the highly-esteemed Colegio Los Nogales, located in Bogota, Columbia, marks a remarkable leap in our global expansion efforts as a local edtech startup. Despite the global pandemic dramatically transforming the educational landscape in Singapore and globally, the fact that the solutions Dive Analytics offers are not only recognised by 10% of public schools in Singapore, but also by top private schools in Colombia and Indonesia, is a true testament to how relevant and empowering our solutions are for educators,” mentioned Peh Zhan Hao, CEO of Dive Analytics.
Prioritising mental health in schools by leveraging technology in a post-pandemic era
It is undeniable that the pandemic has heavily impacted the education landscape and it's nearly impossible for things to return to the way it was. A study found that students globally lost the equivalent of 35% of a normal academic year's education . The education landscape is, hence, now witnessing a unique phenomenon, the pandemic learning loss. Additionally, the lack of social interaction has been shown to negatively impact a student's psychological well-being, further impeding the effectiveness of online learning. With one in every three Singapore adolescents reporting mental health symptoms, it is now more crucial than ever for schools to have a holistic approach that addresses the learning crisis while supporting students' well-being.
Colegio Los Nogales partnered with Dive Analytics for its award-winning student wellness and development platform, Nurture, which provides a 360 overview for educators to monitor every aspect of their students' development including social, emotional, cognitive, physical and creativity. Furthermore, the platform's unique feature, the Social Network Analysis, allows educators to identify social interactions through administering friendship surveys and monitoring emotional states among students to take the necessary interventions as soon as educators are alerted.
“Schools typically only have a few counsellors to oversee the entire student body, and teachers are grappling with large class sizes of 30 to 40 pupils. This can pose a significant challenge for educators when it comes to monitoring their students' holistic development. The issue becomes even more critical as traditional well-being surveys can take months to reach management as timely support and intervention remain crucial to effectively address students' needs. This is where our comprehensive Nurture platform comes in to revolutionise tracking of students' wellness. Nurture's innovative features and tools equip teachers with the tools and insights they need to provide timely support and achieve student success.” mentions Zhan Hao.
Expanding outside of Asia - a remarkable feat as a Singapore edtech firm
As of today, Dive Analytics successfully built 5 years of presence in Singapore after working with more than 30 public schools to help transform school management processes and empower educators to free up their time to foon students. Apart from building a presence in Singapore, Dive Analytics is looking at bringing its unique solution into the global market.
Following the successful collaboration with Indonesia private school, Sampoerna Academy, and the Latin American private college, Colegio Los Nogales, Dive Analytics shows a promising future to fuel the startups' growth outside of Singapore, specifically Malaysia and Indonesia. With the Malaysian government placing greater emphasis on education and the edtech market projecting an annual growth rate of 16.4% from 2016 - 2023, and Indonesia having more than 50 million students, both markets are filled with ample opportunities for the edtech industry to tap into. As such, Dive Analytics will be doubling up on its global expansion efforts into these two markets.
About Dive Analytics
Dive Analytics is a leading edtech startup based in Singapore, led by passionate innovators who are deeply committed to making a positive global impact on K-12 education. Their suite of cutting-edge software solutions spans a diverse array of domains, from nurturing student well-being, supporting staff professional development, streamlining relief teacher planning, exam invigilation to student enrollment processes and more. Dive Analytics A.I.-powered tools and data-driven insights empower schools to save time from menial tasks, and elevate student wellness and learning outcomes. Our award-winning solutions are trusted by leading educational institutions across Asia and Latin America, including 10% of the Singapore public schools, as well as private schools in Indonesia and Colombia. We believe that education is the key to unlocking human potential, and we're dedicated to empowering educators and learners with the best tools and resources available.
Nurture - Student Wellness and Holistic Development
