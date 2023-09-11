Bottle Breacher's 9/11 Tribute With Hire Heroes Usa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Supporting Veterans on Their Path to Career Success
TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- To commemorate September 11th, Bottle Breacher is dedicated to honoring the heroes who've given so much to the great nation of the United States of America. In partnership with Hire Heroes USA, Bottle Breacher stands with veterans and military spouses, supporting their journey to success in civilian life.
"Amber Wall, Co-Founder of Bottle Breacher: 'For Mike and me, this partnership with Hire Heroes holds profound significance. We are deeply committed to supporting our heroes who've given so much to our nation. Honoring the memory of 9/11 by assisting veterans and their spouses in achieving success on the homefront resonates deeply with our core values of patriotism and compassion. As a former founder of Bottle Breacher, Eli Crane's journey also embodies this spirit. After 9/11, he answered the call to serve in the Navy SEALs, exemplifying the principle of 'Never Forget: Your Freedom, Their Fight.'"
Join Bottle Breacher in this heartfelt tribute:
“Empower" - $1,200 Donation: Sponsor a veteran's complete Hire Heroes program, guiding them toward a new and rewarding career path.
"Engage" - $250 Donation: Provide professional resume support to five veterans, enhancing their job prospects.
“Equip” - $100 Donation: Provides two veterans with a professional resume, equipping them with essential tools for a successful career transition.
“Establish” - $20 Donation: Funds career counseling sessions for two veterans, establishing a strong foundation for their future success.
Donor contributions are a powerful way to give back to those who've sacrificed for civilians. Together, civilians can help military heroes build bright futures.
Donate Now:
About Bottle Breacher:
Bottle Breacher is a veteran-owned company renowned for its unique, handcrafted bottle openers made from once-fired military ammunition. Their products embody American craftsmanship, patriotism, and the enduring spirit of freedom. Founded by veterans, Bottle Breacher is deeply committed to supporting fellow servicemen and women in achieving success in their civilian careers.
About Hire Heroes USA:
Hire Heroes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering U.S. military members, veterans, and their spouses during their transition to civilian careers. Their team of experienced Transition Specialists provides personalized career coaching, job search assistance, and resources to help individuals secure meaningful employment.
Never Forget - Always Support
Laurie Wing
Bottle Breacher
+1 848-525-4674
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107049020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.