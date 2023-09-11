The Open Hearts Foundation Funds 19 Grants To Emerging Charities

Open Hearts Foundation's Board members, Executive Director and recent honorees at its 2023 Celebratory Gala. Photo Credit @jenlowreyphoto

Grace, who has Cystic Fibrosis, explains why Claire's Place Foundation's Work Proudly program is so important to help her thrive.

Whitney Reuling, Executive Director, stated, "Sonoma Family Meal cultivates the community and creates opportunities by providing job training, quality emergency meals, and supporting the local food system."

Inspired by its selfless philosophy, the Foundation invests $250,000 to support high risk communities across the United States.

