Non-Ferrous Metals Gain Traction In Electric Vehicle (Ev) Manufacturing, Fueling Market Growth To 2028



The global non-ferrmetals market reached a value of US$ 1,079 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,459 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Non-ferrmetals refer to metallic substances that do not contain iron as their primary component. This category includes a wide range of metals such as aluminum, copper, lead, tin, nickel, titanium, zinc, and others.

These metals are extensively used across variindustries, including automotive, electronics, construction, aerospace, healthcare, and more. They are valued for their unique properties, including high corrosion resistance, low melting points, excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, ductility, and malleability.

Non-ferrmetals are cost-effective, lightweight, readily available, and easy to recycle, making them environmentally friendly. Several factors, including increased utilization in the automotive and construction industries, advancements in coatings and treatments, a shift toward sustainable production and recycling methods, and growth in the electrical and electronics industry, are driving the growth of this market.

Non-FerrMetals Market Trends:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed analysis of key trends within each segment of the global non-ferrmetals market, along with forecasts for global, regional, and country-level markets from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on type and application.

Type Insights:



Aluminum

Copper

Lead

Tin

Nickel

Titanium

Zinc Others

Application Insights:



Automobile Industry

Electronic Power Industry

Construction Industry Others

Regional Insights:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global non-ferrmetals market, featuring profiles of major companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Anglo American plc, BHP, RUSAL (En+ Group MKPAO), Glencore Plc, Norilsk Nickel, Rio Tinto Group, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Vale S.A., and more.

