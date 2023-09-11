Genesis Medtech Introduces China's First Domestic Brand Of Npma-Approved Antibacterial Sutures

The newly developed antibacterial sutures are coated with triclosan, a broad-spectrum

antimicrobial agent

with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. These advanced sutures effectively inhibit the growth of Staphylococaureus, Staphylococepidermidis, methicillin- resistant Staphylococaur(MRSA), methicillin-Resistant Staphylococepidermidis (MRSE), thereby significantly reducing the risk of surgical site infections.

Surgical site infections

are one of the most frequently reported types of hospital-acquired infection and are associated with substantial clinical and economic burdens. Authoritative institutions, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have issued guidelines for the prevention of surgical site infection1 and unequivocally affirmed the effectiveness of antimicrobial agent-coated sutures in lowering the risk of surgical site infections across diverse surgical procedures.

Alongside the highly anticipated absorbable antibacterial sutures, Genesis MedTech continues to expand its suture product lines with comprehensive offerings. The company achieved a significant milestone in September 2022 with the NMPA approval of its barbed sutures. Furthermore, its barbed absorbable sutures with black needle, non-absorbable surgical polypropylene sutures, and controlled-release needle sutures have been widely used in thousands of hospitals nationwide. These outstanding products exemplify Genesis MedTech's dedication to enhancing surgical care and meeting diverse needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO of Genesis MedTech Group, expressed his excitement stating, "We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone as the first domestic brand in China to develop antibacterial sutures. This pioneering innovation has immense potential to benefit numerpatients. Genesis will introduce more innovative products as part of the company's roadmap, as we continue our mission to make quality healthcare more accessible for patients worldwide."