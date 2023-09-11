Affa Addresses Uefa, Following Armenian Provocation At Soccer Match With Croatia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11 . AFFA will
contact UEFA regarding provocation in the EURO 2024 qualifying
match between Armenia and Croatia, press secretary of the national
association Elnur Mammadli said, Trend reports.
During the match, fans of the Armenian national team launched a
drone over the field with a so-called“flag” of Karabakh
separatists.
