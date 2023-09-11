Tuesday, 12 September 2023 02:56 GMT

Affa Addresses Uefa, Following Armenian Provocation At Soccer Match With Croatia


9/11/2023 7:23:34 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11 . AFFA will contact UEFA regarding provocation in the EURO 2024 qualifying match between Armenia and Croatia, press secretary of the national association Elnur Mammadli said, Trend reports.

During the match, fans of the Armenian national team launched a drone over the field with a so-called“flag” of Karabakh separatists.

MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107048949

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search