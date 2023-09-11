Kazakhstan, China Intend To Establish New Joint Enterprises

The progress of work and steps taken in this direction were discussed by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin with the heads of government agencies and national companies.

The main emphasis was on cooperation with China. So, the recent trip of the Deputy Prime Minister to China opens up broad prospects for the creation of high-tech industries in Kazakhstan.

Heads of Chenese companies, the world's largest leaders in the fields of metal processing, e-commerce, construction, the production of new materials and technologies, and the agro-industrial complex, showed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The meeting also discussed an action plan to bring trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran to $3 billion.

The draft document contains 30 events focused on the development of infrastructure projects in the agro-industrial complex, transport and logistics, and oil and gas. The draft document is under consideration by the Iranian side.