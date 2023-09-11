Kazakhstan, China Intend To Establish New Joint Enterprises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 12. Kazakhstan
intends to intensify cooperation with countries that are opening
new markets for Kazakh products, including China, Iran, and
Afghanistan, Trend reports.
The progress of work and steps taken in this direction were
discussed by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin
with the heads of government agencies and national companies.
The main emphasis was on cooperation with China. So, the recent
trip of the Deputy Prime Minister to China opens up broad prospects
for the creation of high-tech industries in Kazakhstan.
Heads of Chenese companies, the world's largest leaders in the
fields of metal processing, e-commerce, construction, the
production of new materials and technologies, and the
agro-industrial complex, showed interest in strengthening
cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The meeting also discussed an action plan to bring trade
turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran to $3 billion.
The draft document contains 30 events focused on the development
of infrastructure projects in the agro-industrial complex,
transport and logistics, and oil and gas. The draft document is
under consideration by the Iranian side.
