Kharkiv Region's Vovchansk Struck With Russian Artillery, Fire Breaks Out

The relevant statement was made by the Main Department of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the evening of September 11, 2023, the occupiers again shelled the border town of Vovchansk with artillery. A fire broke out in the detached house suburbs on the outskirts of the town,” the report states.

A detached house was on fire, when firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire covered about 100 square meters.

Rescuers were working under continuenemy strikes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service