Kharkiv Region's Vovchansk Struck With Russian Artillery, Fire Breaks Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of September 11, 2023, Russian troops again shelled the Kharkiv region's town of Vovchansk with artillery. A fire broke out, and rescuers had to work in dangerconditions.
The relevant statement was made by the Main Department of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On the evening of September 11, 2023, the occupiers again shelled the border town of Vovchansk with artillery. A fire broke out in the detached house suburbs on the outskirts of the town,” the report states.
A detached house was on fire, when firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire covered about 100 square meters.
Rescuers were working under continuenemy strikes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service
MENAFN11092023000193011044ID1107048947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.