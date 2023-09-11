Ukraine's Defense Forces Improve Tactical Position In Two Directions On Front

The relevant statement was made by the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook , referring to Spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, the National Guard units have come under enemy fire 138 times in the east and 70 times in the south. No positions were lost,” Muzychuk told.

In his words, the intensity of enemy attacks indicates that Russia does not give up on its plans and makes every effort to hold back the advance of Ukrainian forces.

“In the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions, the initiative remains with [Ukraine's] Defense Forces,” Muzychuk stressed.

According to him, in the above directions, the National Guard units achieved success, improved their tactical positions, and are gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

Separately, Muzychuk noted the high intensity of Russian attacks and assault attempts in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian warriors are carrying out counterbattery measures, he added.

A reminder that, according to Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Defense Forces had already liberated 49 square kilometers from Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut sector.