Blast Rocks 'Passport Office' In Temporarily Occupied Enerhodar

The relevant statement was made by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Fedorov ironically mentioned that Russian invaders must have had some holiday in the Zaporizhzhia region's temporarily occupied areas today.

“Loud greetings were received in Polohy and Prymorsk. Now, a 'passport office' has been hit in Enerhodar,” Fedorov wrote.

Currently, there are no details of what has happened there and whether there have been any casualties.

A reminder that, on September 8-10, 2023, Russia held sham 'elections' within the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine. During that period, as part of special operations, the Security Service of Ukraine eliminated fake 'polling stations' and the United Russia's headquarters in Berdiansk and Polohy. Blasts were also heard in Melitopol.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov, Telegram