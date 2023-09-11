Kuwait Amir Extends Condolences Over Libya Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Dr. Mohammad Al-Manfi, expressing sorrow over victims of the floods that hit the North African country.
Reaffirming the State of Kuwait's full solidarity with the sisterly Arab nation in facing impacts of such natural disaster, His Highness prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the dead and speed recovery for the injured. (end) hb
MENAFN11092023000071011013ID1107048899
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.