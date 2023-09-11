Kuwait Pm Extends Condolences Over Libya Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Dr. Mohammad Al-Manfi, expressing sorrow over victims of the floods that hit the North African country.
His Highness prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the dead and speed recovery for the injured. (pickup previous)
