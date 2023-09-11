Fda Takes Action To Better Protection Against Covid Variants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- TheFood and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday took action approving and authorizing for emergency use updated COVID-19 vaccines formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants.
A FDA press release said the action would provide better protection against sericonsequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.
"Today's actions relate to updated mRNA vaccines for 2023-2024 manufactured by ModernaTX Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Consistent with the totality of the evidence and input from the FDA's expert advisors, these vaccines have been updated to include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the Omicron variant XBB.1.5.
"Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against sericonsequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
"The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency's rigorscientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated."
The updated mRNA vaccines are each approved for individuals 12 years of age and older and are authorized under emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age. As part of the actions, the bivalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the United States, noted the release. (end)
