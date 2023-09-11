Kuwait Aspires To Strengthen Therapeutic Ties With China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Health Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Monday expressed aspiration to strengthen relations with China.
During a celebration held by the Chinese Embassy marking the 47th anniversary for dispatching the first Chinese medical team to the country, Al-Awadhi said, "it is an example of cooperation in accordance with agreement signed between both countries in the health sector field."
Viewing the Chinese team as a model, especially in traditional medicine and rehabilitation, Minister Al-Awadhi voiced anticipation for an integrated team specialized in organ transplantation as well.
On his part, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwi pointed out that more than 810,000 patients were treated by the Chinese team in Kuwait since 1976. (end)
mrv.aq
