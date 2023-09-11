(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) U.S Stocks Close Higher
Advertisment
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors await inflation and retail-sales data later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 87.13 points, or 0.3% to 34,663.72. The S&P 500 SPX rose 29.97 points, or 0.7%, to 4,487.46 and the Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 156.37 points, or 1.1%, to 13,917.89.
Tesla shares jumped more than 10% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock and predicted a significant rally ahead because of breakthroughs with its autonomsoftware.
Qualcomm shares rose 3.9% after the semiconductor company said Monday it will supply Apple with 5G modems for smartphones through 2026.
In other corporate news, Disney shares rose 1.2% after CNBC reported the media conglomerate and Charter Communications had reached a deal to end their cable blackout fight.
Hostess Brands shares soared 19.3% on Monday following confirmation that JM Smucker will pay $5.6 billion in cash and shares.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury rose 1.1 basis points to 4.993%, while the rate on the 10-year Treasury advanced 3 basis points to 4.287%.
MENAFN11092023000212011056ID1107048892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.