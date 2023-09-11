Pegasus Enterprise Solutions Rebrands As Marketsio: A New Identity For A Transformative Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- PegaEnterprise Solutions Rebrands as MarketsIO: A New Identity for a Transformative Future
PegaEnterprise Solutions, the leading name in next generation data technology for capital markets, proudly announces its rebranding as MarketsIO. This strategic evolution reflects the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and its dedication to providing cutting edge technology solutions that empower capital markets businesses in today's dynamic data landscape.
The decision to adopt the name MarketsIO is driven by the company's vision of becoming a global leader in delivering intelligent and intuitive solutions that enhance business performance, streamline operations an provides freedom of data choice through breaking legacy vendor constraints. MarketsIO's new brand identity aligns perfectly with its mission to offer innovative technology that enable businesses to harness the full potential of cutting-edge technologies and data sourcing strategies.
MarketsIO' CEO, Terry Roche expressed excitement about the rebrand, stating,“Our new name, MarketsIO, symbolizes our foon capital markets and our dedication to harnessing the power of technology to drive business success. This rebranding marks a pivotal moment in our journey, allowingto better communicate our values and aspirations to our clients, partners, and the capital markets industry. We are the team of innovators who created the data technology that is universally relied upon within financial services. We have now created a modern, end-to-end next generation technology and services stack for financial services. Our entire mission is dedicated to empowering markets participants to make their technology and data decisions to their benefit through transformation of legacy data sourcing and distribution."
Under the new name, MarketsIO will continue to provide an extensive range of next generation enterprise technology and services solutions focused on data sourcing and distribution. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity remains unwavering, as it strives to empower market participants with low risk, adaptable, scalable, and forward-looking solutions.
MarketsIO's revamped brand identity includes a dynamic new logo and redesigned website, , both of which encapsulate the company's direction and commitment to transforming the market data industry. The new logo reflects the agility, expertise, and innovation that MarketsIO brings to the table, while the website showcases the full spectrum of services and solutions available.
As MarketsIO, the company is poised to lead the charge in shaping the future of technology and data services within capital markets. Clients can expect the same level of excellence and dedication they have come to associated with PegaEnterprise Solutions, now under a new name that embodies progress, connectivity, and market insight.
For more information about MarketsIO and its portfolio of solutions, please visit or contact .
About MarketsIO: MarketsIO is a trailblazing technology company that specializes in delivering risk-free, innovative, and scalable solutions to capital markets and other industries. With a foon transformation, MarketsIO empowers businesses to navigate the expensive legacy challenges of data sourcing and distribution and obtain choice and empowerment through cutting-edge technology and expert insights.
