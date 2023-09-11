West Virginia Teacher John Quesenberry Named Bill Of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Veteran Beckley, WV, teacher earns top honor and $5,000 prize after being selected from nationwide pool of finalists.
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit organization that works to advance civics and history education, today announced that West Virginia teacher John Quesenberry has been named the National Civics Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.
Quesenberry, a longtime civics teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV, was selected after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to submit outstanding civics teachers for consideration.
As the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year, Quesenberry has earned a $5,000 grand prize.
Quesenberry has long been one of the leading advocates for civics and social studies education in West Virginia. He was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year at Woodrow Wilson High School, where he has taught for more than 20 years, and is a former president and current executive committee member for the West Virginia Council for the Social Studies.
Known by many students as“Coach Q,” Quesenberry has also devoted his time to coaching youth football, basketball, wrestling, and track and field, and serving as an advisor for student organizations such as Model United Nations.
For Quesenberry, teaching civics is a calling that allows him to help students learn about their rights and responsibilities as citizens.
“Civics education lays the foundation for not only equipping, but empowering and encouraging students to live out as well as defend and promote the ideals of a free and just society,” Quesenberry wrote in an essay submitted on behalf of his nomination.
Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said that civics teachers like Quesenberry play an essential role in preparing students to contribute to society as lifelong learners and engaged, informed citizens.
“Students need a quality civics education that helps them examine the story of our country and exercise the skills of citizenship,” Bobb said.“We are honored to celebrate John Quesenberry and the many civics teachers like him for their vital work on behalf of our students and our nation.”
The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit .
