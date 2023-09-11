Monkee's Franchising Announces Opening Of Baltimore Location

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Monkee's Franchising

is

thrilled

to

announce

the

grand

opening of

its

newest store in Baltimore, which will take place on September 15th, 2023. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM, marking the official introduction of Monkee's to the Baltimore community.

Monkee's

is

known

for

its

selection of

high-quality

women's clothing,

shoes,

and

accessories. With a foon creating an inviting shopping experience, Monkee's has become a go-to destination for women seeking unique and stylish pieces.

Owner MeliReinhardt excited to make shoppers feel as if in their "girlfriends' closet"

Melissa

Reinhardt,

the

owner and

operator, is exhilarated

for

the

grand

opening and

her

mission is for new shoppers to feel as if they are in their "girlfriends' closet."

"Stepping foot in the Monkee's of Ocean City location, I was blown away with the clothes, but mostly, the shopping experience. After learning more about the Monkee's Franchise, I knew Baltimore would be the perfect fit! It has always been my dream to be an entrepreneur and show my daughters what it is like to be a Girl Boss. I cannot wait to open our lives to the Baltimore

community

and

expand

our

already

growing family," said

Reinhardt.

The

new

Baltimore

location offers

a

collection

of

the

latest fashion

trends,

timeless classics,

and one-of-a-kind pieces that cater to a wide range of preferences. Whether you are looking for the perfect

outfit

for

a

special occasion

or

simply want

to

elevate your

everyday

style, Monkee's has something for every woman of every age.

Reinhardt states, "The Monkee's Franchise has been a supportive community of females that has encouraged and supported me throughout the process. The franchise owner community is one-of- a-kind and has become a true sisterhood."

The

community is

invited

to

attend a

trunk

show

from

Addison Bay

during

the

opening

weekend, along with a $250 Monkee's gift card raffle.

"I

want

my

customers

to

feel

this

same

sense of

love and

passion when

they

are

shopping

in

our store.

It's more

than just

the

purchase,

it's about the

experience

and

relationships along

that

way that make it a fun and unique experience," said Reinhardt.

The

store

will

be

located at

6243 Falls

Rd.

Suite

101, Baltimore,

Maryland

in

Bluestem Shopping Center and will be open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

