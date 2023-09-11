Monkee's Franchising Announces Opening Of Baltimore Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Melissa
Reinhardt invites
community to
Sept.
15
Grand Opening
Monkee's Franchising
is
thrilled
to
announce
the
grand
opening of
its
newest store in Baltimore, which will take place on September 15th, 2023. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM, marking the official introduction of Monkee's to the Baltimore community.
is
known
for
its
selection of
high-quality
women's clothing,
shoes,
and
accessories. With a foon creating an inviting shopping experience, Monkee's has become a go-to destination for women seeking unique and stylish pieces.
Owner MeliReinhardt excited to make shoppers feel as if in their "girlfriends' closet"
Melissa
Reinhardt,
the
owner and
operator, is exhilarated
for
the
grand
opening and
her
mission is for new shoppers to feel as if they are in their "girlfriends' closet."
"Stepping foot in the Monkee's of Ocean City location, I was blown away with the clothes, but mostly, the shopping experience. After learning more about the Monkee's Franchise, I knew Baltimore would be the perfect fit! It has always been my dream to be an entrepreneur and show my daughters what it is like to be a Girl Boss. I cannot wait to open our lives to the Baltimore
community
and
expand
our
already
growing family," said
Reinhardt.
The
new
Baltimore
location offers
a
collection
of
the
latest fashion
trends,
timeless classics,
and one-of-a-kind pieces that cater to a wide range of preferences. Whether you are looking for the perfect
outfit
for
a
special occasion
or
simply want
to
elevate your
everyday
style, Monkee's has something for every woman of every age.
Reinhardt states, "The Monkee's Franchise has been a supportive community of females that has encouraged and supported me throughout the process. The franchise owner community is one-of- a-kind and has become a true sisterhood."
The
community is
invited
to
attend a
trunk
show
from
Addison Bay
during
the
opening
weekend, along with a $250 Monkee's gift card raffle.
"I
want
my
customers
to
feel
this
same
sense of
love and
passion when
they
are
shopping
in
our store.
It's more
than just
the
purchase,
it's about the
experience
and
relationships along
that
way that make it a fun and unique experience," said Reinhardt.
The
store
will
be
located at
6243 Falls
Rd.
Suite
101, Baltimore,
Maryland
in
Bluestem Shopping Center and will be open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.
