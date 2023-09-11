Captain Kelly J. Gordon: From Farm To Superyachts - Mental Health Education The Industry Turned A Blind Eye To

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
“Captain Kelly” is Sailing Through Storms of Mental Health Challenges to Inspire Others
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Captain Kelly J. Gordon, known as Captain Kelly or just“Cap” to many," has emerged as a trailblazing figure in the world of motor yachts, with a journey from an Indiana farm to the open waters. Captain Kelly has personally navigated the turbulent currents of mental health challenges and as a Superyacht role model, mentor, and educator, she offers valuable insight to yachting professionals. Her message is simple, Coach, Guide, and Inspire.
An article spotlighting her and another female deck/stew delivering boats from Florida to Milwaukee via the inland rivers catapulted her into the world of yachting. This unexpected exposure led to the formation of her brand.
However, Captain Kelly's journey has been far from smooth sailing. She personally struggled with anxiety and depression, contemplating suicide and credits a pivotal moment at two am for saving her life and changing her course towards inspiring others. She also noticed there were very few educational mental health programs and classes for crew members.
"After hearing about three suicides in one year in the yachting industry, I decided to speak out and take action. There are very few programs that tackle this crisis on the water and I want to inspire people to live their best lives. It's really that simple. I am living my best life, but it was a tough journey to get here, but worth it. And, if I can inspire just one person by sharing my story, then that is a success."
Captain Kelly's mission is to encourage crew members to advocate for their safety and well-being onboard, while providing valuable educational content through "The Captain's Classroom." This content covers a wide range of topics crucial to yachting professionals, from tying knots to crafting CVs, to engine room checks.
Before her career in yachting and education, Captain Kelly served as a college chemistry professor. Today, she wears multiple hats, serving as a yacht captain alongside her educational endeavors.
