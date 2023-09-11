Country Roads Rv Center Releases Its Top 10 Deals Of The Month For September, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they have released their list of Top 10 Deals for the month of September, 2023.

To read the list in its entirety as well as learn more about each of the RVs, please check out

.

As a company spokesperson noted, everyone-from experienced RVers to newbies to the world of adventuring on wheels-will find something that will catch their eye on this month's list.

In fact, there are so many great deals this month, the list contains two bodeals, for a total of twelve.

For example, the Adrenaline 21LT – Toy Hauler is currently on sale for $34,599, which is a savings of $26,634.

"This is a versatile toy hauler that combines living space with a garage for your outdoor gear," the spokesperson noted, adding that the Adrenaline 21LT, which sleeps six, is perfect for adventure enthusiasts who want to bring their toys along.

The Coachmen Apex 245BHS has also made the Top 10 list. Currently priced at $28,998, this bunkhouse model is ideal for families and sleeps eight.

"It also features a well-equipped kitchen and entertainment options," the spokesperson noted.

Other models on the Top 10 list of deals include:



Coachmen Apex 265RBS – The rear bath floorplan offers extra privacy and a large kitchen space, and is suitable for weekend trips and extended vacations

Coachmen Freedom Express 246RKS – The rear kitchen layout is designed for easy meal preparation on the go. It also offers a comfortable living area and a private bedroom.

Coachmen Freedom Express Blast 17BLSE – An ideal compact toy hauler for outdoor enthusiasts seeking adventure and comfort.

Lacrosse 3375FE – A spacitravel trailer with residential features and luxuritouches that is perfect for those looking for a premium RV experience.

Puma 32DBTS – This family-friendly travel trailer featuring a bunkhouse and multiple slideouts. It offers a blend of space, comfort, and practicality.

Sabre 38DBQ – The luxury fifth wheel model focuses on comfort and entertainment. It is ideal for travelers who want to indulge in a high-end RV lifestyle.

Sandpiper 388BHRD – Features a spacilayout with a rear kids room that is perfect for kid relaxing or converting into an office space. This model also offers a comfy and "homey" atmosphere. Tracer 190RBSLE – A lightweight travel trailer with a functional design for easy towing and setup. It is ideal for couples or solo travelers.

"Don't miss out on these limited-time offers that could make your RV dreams a reality," the spokesperson said.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit

.

Country Roads RV Center

2609 Enterprise Road

Lexington, NC

27295

(336) 775-2100

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc