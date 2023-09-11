Gardner White Announces Promotion Of Lynn Sebastian-Magnone To President Of Sales

DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White today announced the promotion of longtime Gardner White executive Lynn Sebastian-Magnone to President of Sales, as well as leadership team movement including the addition of Neil Zimmer as VP of Bedding and Gardner White veteran Aime Fitzhugh to President of Clearance Center. These changes, effective immediately, further solidify Gardner White's continued growth and position as an industry powerhouse.

As a member of the Gardner White team since 2000, Lynn Sebastian-Magnone started her career at Gardner White on the sales floor and has since occupied varipositions within the company, making her a phenomenal resource and asset of institutional knowledge. With an impressive and record-breaking track record as a leader in sales, Sebastian-Magnone's deep knowledge, leadership, and passion for the industry is a driving force in continuing the growth of the Gardner White sales team of nearly 350 sales associates across 13 Gardner White store locations and online.



"Lynn's importance to the Gardner White organization transcends well beyond her title, but we are happy that she now has one that reflects her true role on our team," said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White. "Her leadership is invaluable to the continued growth and excellent customer experience that is reflective of the Gardner White brand."

With over 30 years of experience in the furniture and mattress industry, Neil Zimmer joins the

Gardner White team as Vice President of Bedding, following his most recent role as VP of Marketplace & Merchandise for the furniture division of Raymour & Flanigan. Zimmer has held senior positions at Sleepy's and Ashley and was trained at New York based Fortunoff. His career also includes extensive experience in the mattress space, working with varinational and local retailers.



"We are thrilled to welcome Neil to the Gardner White team," said Stewart. "Gardner White has always taken our bedding business very seriously, and recruiting this kind of talent underscores our commitment to continued innovation in this category."



With an impressive 25-year tenure at Gardner White, Aime Fitzhugh will shift to a new role as President of Clearance Center. Having held strategic leadership roles in the merchandising department before ultimately becoming the first President of Bedding at Gardner White, Fitzhugh has deep relationships throughout the industry and is well respected by colleagues and peers. He has been instrumental in leading the mattress division's success which is reflected in Gardner White's recognition as Michigan's #1 mattress retailer.



"We recognize and value Aime's longstanding commitment and 20+ years of commitment to

Gardner White-and they are far from over," said Stewart. "We have countless business initiatives on the horizon in which Aime's leadership will be vital."

