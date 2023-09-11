U.S. Marine Maneuver Element Commander Joins National Defense Consultants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Pictured (L-R) Col. William M. "Bill" Connor, V; Col. Steven B. Vitali; and Col. W. Thomas Smith, Jr.
Pictured (L-R) Col. Steve Vitali, retired Richland County (S.C.) Coroner Frank Barron, Col. W. Thomas Smith Jr., and Col. Bill Connor at THE CITADEL Legislative Barbecue, Apr. 2023.
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- National Defense Consultants, LLC, has named retired U.S. Marine Colonel Steve Vitali chair of the company's advisory council, effective Sept. 11, 2023, coincidentally the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The announcement of Vitali's chairmanship also comes on the heels of National Defense Consultant's establishment of its new client-media relations arm [Please see for more information].
“It's not only an honor to serve on such a prestigicouncil, but it's an opportunity to help provide solid military analysis to media companies and other consumers, as well as the general public which often lacks a thorough, necessary understanding of the American military establishment,” said Vitali, a career USMC Infantry and reconnaissance officer, who commanded U.S. and foreign forces in Iraq and Afghanistan during both wars.“Through National Defense Consultants, clients and client companies will receive a variety of services from within a single-stop source and from numerexperts.”
Founded by Col. (Ret.) Bill Connor, U.S. Army Infantry (Airborne-Ranger), and Col. (Ret.) W. Thomas Smith Jr., S.C. Military Department, a former U.S. Marine Infantry leader; National Defense Consultants, LLC, is a partnership between experts in national security; geostrategy; special operations; counterterrorism; ground, Naval, and air combat; military leadership, military history, and military law.
Connor, an accomplished attorney and member of The Citadel's (his alma mater) Board of Visitors, was the former senior U.S. military advisor in Helmand Province Afghanistan in 2007 and 2008. He later served as the senior representative for Army North in South Carolina.
Smith, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and former adjunct professor, is an award-winning war correspondent who has covered conflict across the Balkans and the Middle East, including twice in Iraq during the war.
National Defense Consultants is a single-stop consulting firm, committed to providing individual clients, client companies, government agencies, policymakers, and media with the full-spectrum of military analysis, consulting, briefings (and client briefing preparation), educational information, media and marketing, guest appearances, white papers, and threat-assessment services, worldwide. National Defense Consultants also provides clients with writing services, media relations expertise, and the company helps generate publicity for client-written military titles.
National Defense Consultants plans to re-launch NATIONSDEFENSE magazine.
