Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For August 2023


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of August 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.3 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million, partially offset byinflows of $12 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

7/31/2023

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

8/31/2023

Institutional Accounts:





Advisory

$19,527

$90

($571)

-

$19,046


Japan Subadvisory

9,161

2

(291)

(62)

8,810


Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,737

93

(205)

-

5,625

Total Institutional Accounts

34,425

185

(1,067)

(62)

33,481

Open-end Funds

36,852

(173)

(800)

(44)

35,835

Closed-end Funds

11,064

-

(298)

(51)

10,715

Total AUM

$82,341

$12

($2,165)

($157)

$80,031







About Cohen & Steers.
 Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

