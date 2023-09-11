Finning To Host Investor Day On September 26, 2023

The Investor Day will feature presentations by members of our leadership team providing an update on our strategy with a foon showcasing our South American business. Following the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions. If you are joining virtually, please use the Q&A function on the webcast portal . The video webcast and the presentation slides will be archived on our website following the live event.

About Finning

Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for 90 years. Headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information

Ilona Rojkova

Director, Investor Relations

604-837-8241

