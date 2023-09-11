Trinity Biotech Receives Non-Compliance Notice Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the“Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic solutions for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, today announced that on September 8, 2023 the Company received notice (the“Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 555(a)(2), as the minimum bid price of the Company's American depositary shares (“ADSs”) has been below$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ADSs, which will continue to trade at this time on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“TRIB.”
In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Trinity has a period of 180 calendar days, or until March 6, 2024 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs must meet or exceed$1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during this 180-calendar day period. In the event Trinity does not regain compliance by March 6, 2024, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares $1 million) and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.
Trinity's management intends to actively monitor the bid price for its ADSs and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
About Trinity Biotech Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectidiseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide.
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107048454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.