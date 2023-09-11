Trinity Biotech Receives Non-Compliance Notice Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Trinity has a period of 180 calendar days, or until March 6, 2024 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs must meet or exceed$1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during this 180-calendar day period. In the event Trinity does not regain compliance by March 6, 2024, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares $1 million) and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

Trinity's management intends to actively monitor the bid price for its ADSs and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

About Trinity Biotech