September Is Prostate Health Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Kevin C. Zorn, MD, FRCSC, FACS
BPH Canada offers a dedicated and proactive approach to prostate health care during the month of September and beyond. BPH isn't prostate cancer and doesn't make you more likely to get it. The incidence of BPH is far higher than prostate cancer.” - Dr. Kevin C. Zorn, MD, FRCSC, FACSMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- To help men make informed decisions about their health, September is recognized as Prostate Health Month. Throughout September, health advocates foon increasing awareness about prostate cancer and other prostate related ailments and advances in their treatments. This includes having one's prostate examined with a DRE (digital rectal exam), and getting a (prostate specific antigen) blood test.
The prostate health month initiative also aims to encourage men to prioritize their prostate health by proactively seek early detection and treatment for related health issues that affect them specifically, such as benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), highlighting the importance of preventative measures and the promotion of their overall well-being.
DID YOU KNOW...
A prostate screening can detect undiagnosed prostate cancer in someone who may not have any symptoms. They are crucial to have so that men can catch any signs of prostate cancer early on. Nearly 100% of people with prostate cancer will survive at least 5 years after their diagnosis ... if the cancer is caught early. Early detection is as simple as a 30-second digital prostate exam and a single blood test. But if it's diagnosed late, just 3 in 10 people are expected to survive five years.
A prostate examination, along with careful history taking, and taking the IPSS (international prostate symptom score) questionnaire , can also help doctors diagnose Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH is a noncancerenlargement of the prostate gland, and it is the most common benign tumor found in men. In this condition, the enlarged prostate enlarges may compress the urethra, causing problems urinating. BPH can in turn cause variurinary symptoms, known collectively as lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). Treatments may include front line medications, minimally invasive surgical therapies such as REZUM, iTind, Optilume or Urolift , or advanced surgery - including laser treatments (Greenlight) and robotic-precision Aquablation .
About BPH Canada
BPH Canada is Canadian BPH treatment centre focused on less invasive therapies using cutting-edge technologies for benign prostate hyperplasia and related men's sexual health issues. Founded by globally renowned Montreal urologist Dr. Kevin Zorn , BPH Canada offers its treatments to men from coast to coast at its Montreal clinic with rapid access to private BPH care without the need for doctor's referral.
Contact BPH Canada to learn more about how to improve your prostate health during September's Prostate Health Month
Dr. Kevin Zorn
BPH Canada
+1 514-700-5549
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107048448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.