Industry Veterans Launch Arena Renewables, New Venture In Community Solar

Three industry veterans recently launched Arena Renewables, a new distributed solar and storage development venture

Developing the next generation of community energy infrastructure

"We are thrilled to unveil Arena Renewables and join the work of reshaping how energy is generated, stored, and shared," said Matthew Kozey, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arena Renewables. "Our vision goes beyond developing solar and storage projects; we want to empower communities to take control of their energy future while protecting our planet."

Arena Renewables combines policy-led market selection and an agile development approach to create sustainable, rapid growth. Arena Renewables aims to further the energy transition by empowering local communities, businesses, and households to harness reliable and affordable power while contributing to a greener future.

"Strategic partnerships with communities, landowners, and suppliers will be critical to the next wave of distributed solar development," said Geoff Johnson, Co-founder, President and Chief Development Officer of Arena Renewables. "We see policy-driven market changes as an opportunity to create even more value for customers, and our target of 1 GW of pipeline in the next 24 months reflects that."

Policies at the state and federal levels increasingly recognize the unique value distributed solar and storage provide to the grid and to customers as climate change drives more frequent and severe weather and fire events.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year, the growth opportunity in the distributed renewable energy sector is at an all-time high," said Patrick Grumley, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Arena Renewables. "We are seeing new capital eager to invest in community solar projects and accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy sources."

About Arena Renewables : Arena Renewables is a community and distributed solar and storage developer. We deliver lower power bills and clean energy to customers and communities across the United States. Our agile, policy-led approach to developing valuable projects draws on the leadership team's three decades of experience in renewables, utilities, and real estate. We are excited to partner with communities in building a zero-carbon future.

