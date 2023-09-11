Farmers & Merchants Bancorp To Present At The Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 21St

DATE : September 21st

TIME: 11:30 EST

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 21st 1:00-5:00 EST and September 26th 11:00-5:00 EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights



Reported record earnings for the first half of 2023 of $44.8 million on July 19, 2023

Return on average assets of 1.73% for the first half of 2023

Return on average equity of 17.75% for the first half of 2023

Recently named by Bank Director's Magazine as the #1 best performing bank in the nation across all asset categories in their annual“Ranking Banking” study of the top performing banks for 2022. Recently named by Sure Dividend as the #4 top-ranked Dividend King based on expected returns over the next 5 years. To be a Dividend King a company needs to have raised dividends for 50+ consecutive years.



About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FMCB, is the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank. Founded in 1916, F&M Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank, which proudly serves California through 32 convenient locations. F&M Bank is financially strong, with over $5.3 billion in assets, and is consistently recognized as one of the nation's safest banks by national bank rating firms. The Bank has maintained a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial for 31 consecutive years, longer than any other commercial bank in the State of California. F&M Bank is the 14th largest bank lender to agriculture in the United States. F&M Bank operates in the mid-Central Valley of California including, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, and Merced counties and the east region of the San FranciBay Area, including Napa, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. F&M Bank offers a full complement of loan, deposit, equipment leasing and treasury management products to businesses, as well as a full suite of consumer banking products.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Bart R. Olson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 209-367-2485

Email:

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

