Brookdale Reports August 2023 Occupancy

August 2023 Observations:

Brookdale's Consolidated Occupancy



Achieved more than 2,200 move-ins during August, the highest number of move-ins over the past five years.

August 2023 weighted average occupancy increased 50 basis points sequentially, from 77.1% in July 2023 to 77.6% in August 2023.

Supported by a 120 basis point increase over 2022, August represented 22 consecutive months of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth. August month end occupancy surpassed 79.0% and achieved new high since the start of the recovery in March 2021.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 672 communities in 41 states as of June 30, 2023, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

