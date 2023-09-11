Pushfor Enters Into An Option Agreement With Primus Resources On Lithium Project In Western Nevada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delta, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Tech Inc. (the“ Company ” or“ Push ”) (CSE: PUSH) (OTC Pinks: PUSOF) has entered into an option agreement with PriResources (“ Pri”), a Nevada-based privately held company, whereby Push has secured the rights to earn a 100% interest in the AT Lithium Project, (the“ Project ”). This agreement with Priprovides Push an opportunity to be involved within the active Esmerelda Lithium corridor of Western Nevada with only modest cash expenditures required for the first two years of a six-year option.

While the Company plans its review of the Project over the next year or two, it continues to work with its existing technology assets, and its new management team is looking at other acquisitions in varifields, including clean energy and agribusiness, to help drive shareholder value. About the AT Lithium Prospect The AT Property is situated in the AmargValley within Nye County, Nevada. It can be reached by travelling southeast on Hwy 95 from Beatty for 29 miles to Lathrop Wells / AmargValley, then south on Nevada Highway 373 for thirteen miles to the northern boundary of the claim block. The AT Property consists of 131 lode mining claims situated on unencumbered BLM land in the State of Nevada. The AT Property currently encompasses approximately 2,600 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Public Domain. The AT Property was initially identified from information in USGS Professional Paper 918: Lithium in Unconsolidated Sediments and Plants of the Basin and Range Province, Southern California and Nevada (1975). Summary of Terms for the AT Lithium Option Agreement Under the terms of the option agreement, Push will, at its option, make the following cash and share payments and work commitments to Priif the results of its investigative programs warrant. No shares will be issued until the third year, assuming the Company determines to continue with the option agreement.

Term Cash Payments Work Commitments Share Payments At closing $50,000 (paid) n/a 1st Anniversary $40,000 2nd Anniversary $50,000 $75,000 100,000 shares 3rd Anniversary $50,000 $150,000 100,000 shares 4th Anniversary $50,000 $225,000 100,000 shares 5th Anniversary $50,000 $350,000 100,000 shares 6th Anniversary $395,000 Totals $ 675,000 $ 800,000 400,000 shares

NSR

Under the terms of the agreement, Priwill receive a 2.0%Smelter Return (“ NSR ”) with buydown provisions allowing the Company to purchase one-half of the NSR, representing 1% for $1.5 million.

Next Steps at the AT Lithium Prospect

Push plans to commence a basic Phase I exploration of its proposed systematic work program at the AT property this fall. The initial exploration will begin with geological mapping, prospecting, soil geochemistry, and possibly some auger drilling. The objective of the work will be to delineate near-term drill targets, with a plan to do follow-up with first-pass RC drilling as soon as permits have been received.

