Firstdigital Continues Its Growth And Expansion With The Appointment Of Roger Worth As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FirstDigital, a leading fiber telecommunications company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Worth as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FirstDigital, a leading fiber telecommunications company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Worth as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Roger brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in strategic and growth management, having previously served as the Vice President of Accounting at Vivint.
At Vivint, he played a crucial role in financial management and accounting, notably during the company's IPO and varicapital transactions including a pivotal role in Vivint's sale to NRG, Energy, Inc.
In between his most recent tenure at Vivint, Roger worked with the Connor Group where he specialized in guiding companies through varigrowth phases and capital raises including initial public offerings (IPOs).
Roger's professional career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he honed his skills and expertise over eight years, developing a strong foundation in finance, audit, and strategic financial planning.
Wesley McDougal, President of FirstDigital, expressed his enthusiasm about Roger's appointment, stating, "Roger brings strong skills and leadership to FirstDigital, and we are excited to welcome him to our executive team. His track record of guiding some of the leading companies in the region through periods of hyper growth is impressive. We are very confident that his expertise will greatly contribute to the continued success and growth of FirstDigital."
As the new CFO of FirstDigital, Roger will oversee the company's financial strategy, capital allocation, and financial reporting functions. His extensive background in financial leadership, coupled with his strategic insights, will play a pivotal role in driving FirstDigital's growth and financial success.
Roger expressed his excitement about joining FirstDigital, stating, "I am honored to be part of FirstDigital, a company known for its innovation and commitment to excellence in the telecommunications industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at FirstDigital to help drive the company's financial success and contribute to its continued growth."
About FirstDigital:
FirstDigital is a leading telecommunications company specializing in providing innovative solutions to businesses and communities. With a strong commitment to delivering high-quality services, FirstDigital is dedicated to fostering connectivity and growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. For more information, please visit
