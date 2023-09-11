Perrigo Announces Leadership Update

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO ), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced the appointment of Catherine "Triona" Schmelter as Executive Vice President and President, Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Global Portfolio Optimization. In this role, Ms. Schmelter will lead the strategic direction, growth, and profitability of the CSCA business in addition to overseeing the global portfolio evolution process to consistently deliver Perrigo's long-term growth algorithm. Ms. Schmelter will report to President and CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor.

Mr. Lockwood-Taylor commented, "We are delighted to welcome Triona to the Perrigo team as EVP & President of CSCA and head of Global Portfolio Optimization, a newly created position. Triona joins at an exciting time to lead the CSCA business and evolve Perrigo's global self-care portfolio to achieve our sustainable and value accretive growth objectives. She brings an important set of skills to this position through her experience in leading both branded and private label businesses. I am confident that her fresh perspectives and deep consumer insights will further leverage CSCA's scale assets and position our global self-care portfolio to win with consumers."





Prior to joining Perrigo, Ms. Schmelter was most recently at Treehouse Foods, where she served as Chief Transformation Officer, responsible for growth acceleration and capability building initiatives. Prior to this role, Ms. Schmelter led the Meal Solutions business, where she drove improvements in pricing realization and customer service leading to category margin expansion. Previously, Ms. Schmelter led the successful turnaround of both the Meals and Condiments divisions at Treehouse Foods by reshaping the portfolio around premium categories, reorganizing teams around strategic priorities and improving relationships with top customers. Prior to Treehouse Foods, Ms. Schmelter spent 10 years at Kraft Foods in varileadership roles, including Vice President of Meals, after beginning her CPG career at General Mills. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and art history from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School. Ms. Schmelter also serves as a Non-Executive Director with Steelcase Inc., a publicly traded company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

James E. Dillard III will be departing the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Lockwood-Taylor noted, "We thank Jim for his many contributions to Perrigo in his initial role as EVP and Chief Scientific Officer in 2019 and as EVP and President, CSCA, since October 2021.

We wish him continued success."

