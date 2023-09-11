Mission Producetm Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Sequential improvement in Marketing & Distribution segment per-unit margins from fiscal second quarter 2023

Updates expectations for Peruvian exportable volume

Board approves stock repurchase program up to $20 million

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVO) (“Mission” or the“Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Overview:



Total revenue decreased 17% to $261.4 million compared to the same period last year driven by a continuation of a normalizing environment where higher industry volumes are being more than offset by lower pricing from elevated levels in the prior year.

income of $6.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $18.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period last year

Adjustedincome of $10.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period last year Adjusted EBITDA of $21.2 million, a 33% decrease compared to the same period last year, reflecting lower per unit margins within the International Farming segment as a result of lower pricing



CEO Message

Steve Barnard, CEO of Mission, commented,“Our top-line performance was generally consistent with expectations, driven by a return to equilibrium where higher industry volumes were offset by lower average selling prices following last year's elevated market conditions. While we achieved continued sequential improvement in per-unit margins relative to the fiscal second quarter, the industry experienced an abrupt change in growing conditions midway through the quarter that negatively impacted anticipated volumes across the Peruvian growing region. The lower volumes combined with the fixed cost nature of our farming operations pressured segment margins and were the primary source of our lower than expected adjusted EBITDA performance during the fiscal third quarter. Industry pricing has since responded to these events and moved higher, which we expect to help lessen the impact on our fiscal fourth quarter margins.”

Mr. Barnard continued,“Mission was uniquely able to generate 23% growth in volume during the quarter and support our Marketing & Distribution segment in a period when traditional seasonal source regions such as Mexhad completed their harvest. This demonstrates the value of our vertically integrated and diversified global sourcing and distribution network, which allows Mission to remain in position to service new and existing customers regardless of the circumstances. We remain focused on developing value-added services and capabilities in new growth markets to help drive demand and support long-term consumption growth. We were able to deliver volume growth across each of our key export markets and are pleased with the early success we are having in the United Kingdom following the opening of our new forward distribution center this spring.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Review

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased $51.8 million or 17% compared to the same period last year driven by a 33% decrease in average per-unit avocado sales prices partially offset by a 23% increase in avocado volume sold, both of which were driven by higher industry supply out of Mexduring the current quarter as compared to limited supply out of Mexin the same period last year.

Gross profit decreased $14.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same period last year, to $28.4 million and gross profit percentage decreased 270 basis points, to 10.9% of revenue. The decreases were concentrated in the International Farming segment and driven by lower pricing on avocados sold from company-owned farms. Within the Marketing & Distribution segment, per-unit margins were below the elevated levels from the prior year, but experienced meaningful sequential improvement verfiscal 2023 second quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) for the third quarter decreased $3.2 million or 16% compared to the same period last year primarily due to lower employee-related incentive compensation accruals, lower ERP process reengineering costs and lower professional fees.

Adjustedincome for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $10.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a 33% decrease compared to the same period last year, reflecting lower per unit margins within the International Farming segment as a result of lower pricing.

Fiscal Third Quarter Business Segment Performance

Marketing & Distribution

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $0.6 million or 4% to $16.1 million, primarily due to lower SG&A. The impact of lower per-unit gross margin was largely offset by higher avocado volume sold.

International Farming

Substantially all sales of fruit from the International Farming segment are to the Marketing and Distribution segment, with the remainder of revenue largely derived from services provided to third parties and the Blueberries segment. Affiliated sales are concentrated in the second half of the fiscal year in alignment with the Peruvian avocado harvest season, which typically runs from April through August of each year. As a result, adjusted EBITDA for the International Farming segment is generally concentrated in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year in alignment with the timing of sales.

Total segment sales in the International Farming segment decreased by $26.4 million, or 41% to $38.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same period last year due primarily to lower pricing on avocados sold from company-owned farms as compared to the elevated levels in the year-ago period, which were brought about by changes in industry supply.

Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $11.4 million or 70% to $4.9 million, due primarily to lower gross profit resulting from lower pricing.

Blueberries

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $0.4 million to $0.2 million primarily due to higher volume harvested.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $23.0 million as of July 31, 2023 compared to $52.8 million as of October 31, 2022.

The Company's operating cash flows are seasonal in nature and can be temporarily influenced by working capital shifts resulting from varying payment terms to growers in different source regions. In addition, the Company is building its growing crops inventory in its International Farming segment during the first half of the year for ultimate harvest and sale that will occur during the second half of the fiscal year. While these increases in working capital can cause operating cash flows to be unfavorable in individual quarters, it is not indicative of operating cash performance that management expects to realize for the full year.

Capital expenditures were $47.0 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2023, compared to $42.0 million in the same period last year. Expenditures in the current year were concentrated in pre-production avocado orchard maintenance in Guatemala and Peru, and construction costs on the Company's new distribution facility in the United Kingdom. Capital expenditures also included spend related to irrigation installation and early-stage plant cultivation for the Blueberries operation of $11.1 million in the current year, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On September 6, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which permits the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of shares of the Company's common stock over the next 36 months. The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions in such quantities and at such prices as may be authorized by certain designated officers of the Company. No shares were repurchased following approval through September 11, 2023.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company is providing the following industry outlook that will drive performance:



Industry volumes are expected to be flat to slightly lower in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter verthe prior year period due to reduced supply from Peru brought about by the impact of weather on growing conditions. Expectations for exportable avocado production from Mission's owned farms is now in the range of 105 million to 115 million pounds, which is a decrease from its initial expectations due to the industry conditions noted above. Pricing is expected to be flat to slightly higher on a sequential basis, and higher on a year-over-year basis by approximately 10% compared to the $1.28 per pound average experienced in fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



