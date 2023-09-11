Cvg Announces Participation In The D.A. Davidson Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors at the D.A. Davidson Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 21-22, 2023.
