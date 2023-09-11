Iranian Sportspersons Honored at OIC Event in Tehran

(MENAFN) In a momentous ceremony held at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Tehran, Iran, the nation's accomplished athletes and Para athletes who have proudly clinched medals over the past two years were accorded due recognition and honors. This grand event, graced by the presence of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, underscored the significance of celebrating the remarkable achievements of these sporting heroes and heroines.



President Raisi, addressing the gathering, expressed a profound commitment to ensuring equity in the treatment of Olympians and Paralympians. He emphasized the importance of extending equal privileges and providing identical employment and insurance conditions to these exemplary individuals who have brought pride and glory to Iran on the international stage. In his vision, the welfare and support of these heroes and veterans should be regarded as an essential public service, a testament to their dedication and sacrifice.



Among the notable attendees was Kioumars Hashemi, the caretaker of Iran's Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, who added his voice to the chorus of appreciation for the nation's sporting stars. The ceremony, not only a platform for recognition but also a poignant send-off, marked the occasion as a prelude to the participation of Iranian athletes and Para athletes in the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou games. These individuals will soon represent Iran on the international stage, vying for excellence and further accolades.



As Iran prepares to embark on another sporting journey, the 2023 Asian Games loom large on the horizon, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou. The event promises to be a showcase of athletic prowess and sportsmanship, with Iranian athletes and Para athletes poised to compete with determination and pride. This ceremony at the OIC serves as a rallying call to rally behind these sporting icons, fostering a spirit of unity and support as they carry the nation's hopes and aspirations into the arena of international competition.

