(MENAFN) In a significant development for German football, the German Football Association (DFB) made a formal announcement on Sunday, revealing the dismissal of Hansi Flick from his role as head coach of the German national team. Alongside Flick, his assistants Marcus Sorg and Danny Rohl were also relieved of their respective duties, marking a comprehensive overhaul in the coaching staff of the national team.



The DFB's decision to part ways with Flick was prompted by a string of recent disappointing results that had cast a shadow over the team's performance. In the official statement released by the association, it was noted that the committee had collectively agreed on the necessity of injecting a fresh impetus into the German national team. The statement emphasized the urgency of restoring confidence and optimism among the nation's football enthusiasts, particularly as Germany looks ahead to the European Championship slated for the following summer.



Hansi Flick, renowned for his successful tenure with Bayern Munich, where he led the club to an illustrious "famous treble" by securing victories in the German Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), and the UEFA Champions League during the 2019-20 season, now departs from his national team responsibilities. His remarkable achievements at Bayern Munich had raised high expectations for his leadership with the German national team, but recent outcomes had compelled the DFB to reconsider the coaching setup.



As the German Football Association embarks on the search for a new head coach to guide the national team, speculation abounds regarding potential successors. Among the rumored names, the experienced and highly regarded Louis Van Gaal, along with Jurgen Klopp, the German manager of Liverpool FC, have emerged as intriguing candidates to step into the significant role left vacant by Flick's departure. With the European Championship looming on the horizon, the appointment of a new head coach carries immense significance, as it not only shapes the team's future but also strives to rekindle the fervor and optimism surrounding German football on the international stage.

