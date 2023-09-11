Lionel Messi Extends Heartfelt Condolences to Morocco Following Devastating Earthquake

(MENAFN) In a poignant display of empathy and solidarity, global football icon Lionel Messi took to Instagram on Sunday to convey his heartfelt condolences to the people of Morocco in the wake of a catastrophic earthquake that struck the North African nation. Messi's message of support and sympathy carried a deeply compassionate tone as he expressed his deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life.



The Argentine football sensation conveyed his condolences with a message that resonated with genuine compassion, saying, "My condolences to all the families of the earthquake victims in Morocco." Messi's words served as a poignant reminder of the human toll that natural disasters can exact on communities and families. In the face of such a devastating event, Messi's gesture offered solace and strength to those grappling with the aftermath.



With unwavering compassion, Messi also extended his wishes for recovery and healing to those who had been injured in the earthquake, as well as to all those who had been profoundly affected by the calamity. He said, "All the strength to the injured and the people who were affected by the terrible catastrophe." These words underscored the global football star's commitment to offering support and encouragement to those facing adversity.



The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.0, struck Morocco late on a fateful Friday, claiming the lives of at least 2,122 people and leaving 2,421 others injured, as reported by the Moroccan Interior Ministry. This seismic event, the most potent in the nation's recent history, as highlighted by Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, left behind a trail of devastation and heartache. In this moment of grief and loss, Lionel Messi's compassionate message resonated as a beacon of hope and solidarity, reminding the world of the power of empathy and the strength of unity in times of adversity.

