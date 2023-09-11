Germany Triumphs in Thrilling 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Final Against Serbia

(MENAFN) In an exhilarating showdown at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Germany emerged victorious by defeating Serbia with a final score of 83-77 in an electrifying final that unfolded on a gripping Sunday. The culmination of this fiercely contested tournament, held at the Manila Mall of Asia Arena, saw Germany seize their maiden World Cup title in a gripping contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats.



The first half of the game unfolded as a neck-and-neck battle, with both teams showcasing their exceptional basketball skills. It concluded with an even 47-47 draw, setting the stage for an intensely competitive second half. However, as the third period unfolded, Germany found themselves propelled forward by a wave of momentum. At one point, they managed to stretch their lead to an impressive 12 points, a significant turning point in the final.



Dennis Schroder, an instrumental figure for the German team, played a pivotal role in leading his side to victory, amassing an impressive 28 points in a performance that will be etched in World Cup history. Joining the fray was Franz Wagner, who contributed significantly with 19 points and seven rebounds, adding to Germany's formidable offensive and defensive efforts.



On the Serbian side, Aleksa Avramovic displayed his scoring prowess with a notable 21 points, while the Serbian star Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in with 17 points. Despite their spirited efforts, Serbia fell short of securing their third World Cup trophy, having previously clinched the title twice as the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.



As the dust settled on this riveting final, Dennis Schroder of Germany was honored with the prestigious TCL Player of the Game award, a fitting tribute to his exceptional contributions in securing Germany's historic victory in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. This thrilling clash not only showcased the talent and determination of both teams but also cemented Germany's place as the new champions on the global basketball stage, leaving fans and enthusiasts with unforgettable memories of an intense and closely-fought final.

MENAFN11092023000045015839ID1107048352