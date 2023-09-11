Suspended President of Spain's Football Federation to Resign Amidst Scandal Over Inappropriate Kiss

(MENAFN) The suspended president of Spain's football federation, Luis Rubiales, has made the stunning announcement of his resignation, bringing an end to a turbulent period marked by controversy and scandal. This decision follows a sequence of events that unfolded after Rubiales kissed a female player, Jennifer Hermoso, during celebrations last month for the Spanish national team's triumph in the Women's World Cup. Just over two weeks ago, Rubiales delivered a defiant speech in which he vehemently declared his intention to stay in his role despite mounting pressure and criticism.



Rather than expressing regret for the widely criticized incident, Rubiales maintained that Hermoso had given her consent to the affectionate gesture, referring to it as a harmless "peck." However, in the aftermath of his controversial speech, the situation took a dramatic turn. FIFA took action by suspending him from his position, casting a shadow of doubt over his leadership.



Furthermore, the Spanish Football Federation issued a public call for Rubiales to step down, underscoring the growing lack of support within the organization. To compound his woes, Jennifer Hermoso herself decided to press criminal charges against Rubiales, intensifying the legal ramifications of the incident. Even within his own family, Rubiales faced opposition, as his mother, who had initially staged a hunger strike in protest for his justice, eventually abandoned her brief demonstration.



In a late-night statement released on Sunday, Luis Rubiales conceded to the mounting pressure and expressed the realization that his return to the presidency was untenable. He acknowledged, "It is obvious that I cannot return to my post." Rubiales recognized that persisting in his position would not yield any positive outcomes for the Spanish Football Federation or the broader footballing community in Spain. He also hinted at external forces that would prevent his return, alluding to the loss of support from influential quarters. Rubiales's resignation marks the end of a controversial era and paves the way for a new chapter in Spanish football administration.

MENAFN11092023000045015682ID1107048341