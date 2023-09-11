Turkey, Japan Set to Renew Friendly Rivalry in Belgium Ahead of EURO 2024 Qualifiers

(MENAFN) In an eagerly anticipated football friendly, Turkey is poised to face off against Japan on Tuesday, with the encounter taking place at Belgium's Genk's Cegeka Arena. This match serves as a crucial part of Turkey's preparations for the EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, showcasing the nation's commitment to international excellence.



The encounter holds particular significance as it marks the first meeting between Turkey and Japan in 21 years, with their last clash resulting in Turkey's victory in the 2022 World Cup's Round of 16, thanks to a memorable goal from Umit Davala. Over the years, the Turkish national team has asserted its dominance in the fixture against Japan, boasting an impressive record of five wins in their seven previous meetings. Japan, on the other hand, has managed just one victory, with one match concluding in a draw.



Adding to the intrigue surrounding the match, the Japanese national team recently pulled off a remarkable victory over Germany in a friendly match, triumphing 4-1. This victory for Japan came at a significant time, as it coincided with the termination of Hansi Flick's tenure as manager of the German national team. Flick's departure marked a historic moment in the history of German football, as he became the first manager to be sacked from the helm of the men's national team. This unexpected turn of events has sent shockwaves through the footballing world and has added an extra layer of anticipation to the Turkey vs. Japan friendly, as both teams look to assert their strength on the international stage.

