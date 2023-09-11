Cityscape Global Exhibition Continues Activities For 2Nd Day

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
With a sizable turnout, the Cityscape Global Exhibition continues its activities and events into the second day. The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP) subsidiary Global Alliance Est. organised the event, which has the theme“The Future of Living” and is centred on these topics. The Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), located near Malham, north of Riyadh, is the venue for this event. More than 350 exhibitors, more than 300 local and foreign speakers, and more than 2,000 investors are expected to attend.
A wide range of panel discussions covering subjects like the interaction between financial technology and real estate technology, the future of housing, the importance and influence of design, the dynamic economy, and financial stability are on the schedule for the exhibition's second day.
Each of the exhibition's five main platforms-NEOM Future of Living Summit, Real Estate Developers Forum, Design and Architecture Theatre, Real Estate Investors Forum, and Real Estate Technology Theater-offers a variety of sessions.
